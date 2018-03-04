We don’t recognise expulsion of Kogi APC chairman – Abdullahi

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Haddy Ametuo, remains the recognised chairman of its Kogi State Working Committee, saying that only a convention can expel any of its member.

Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the party, made the clarification in a statement on Saturday in Abuja while reacting to reports that Mr. Ametuo had been expelled from the party.

“APC wishes to clarify that neither state nor zonal executives, constituted in whatever name or form, can expel anyone from the party, only convention can do so.

“We restate that the Kogi State Working Committee of APC led by the chairman, Haddy Ametuo remains the only recognised executive committee of the party in the state,” he said.

He added that any disciplinary action being contemplated must be referred to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), as stated in the party´s constitution.

He enjoined all party members at all levels to desist from taking unilateral actions that were likely to further jeopardise its on-going peace process.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on Friday, a faction of the party announced the expulsion of Mr. Ametuo along with some members of the executive of the party.

(NAN)