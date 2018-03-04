Striking UniJos non-teaching staff vow to frustrate students registration

Related News

The non-teaching staff of the University of Jos have said ithey will not allow newly admitted students of the institution carry out their registration.

The heads of the three non-teaching staff unions, Godwin Mafuyai, Chairman NAAT; NASU Chairman Bitrus Dagwer; and Esther Ezeama, Chairperson SSANU, on Saturday appended their signatures on the document which might hinder the registration process of fresh and returning students.

It revealed that non-teaching staff of the institution are currently part of a nationwide industrial action, and therefore will not allow any students at the premises of the university undergo intended screening and subsequent registration.

“Parents and students are advised to do their registration exercise online in their reactive places of abode and not within the premises of the university of Jos, because of the ongoing national strike of the non-teaching staff union which comprehensive, indefinite and total.”

It also warned students against falling prey to fraudulent persons who might taken advantage of the industrial action to dupe fresh students.

“The congress also caution(s) parents and students to guide against fraudsters in (the) event of fake registration because the personnel responsible fr registration are on strike(.) (T)his is to guide against making them to pay twice as the case in the last academic session,” it warned.

It will be recalled that the University of Jos earlier this week gave notices for new resumption date on March 12, and directed returning and newly admitted students to commence registration.

All newly admitted students of the university of Jos including postgraduate students are expected to pay a compulsory non refundable N25,000 each as admission acceptance fee, before registration.

Non-teaching staff of universities across Nigeria have been on strike since last year to protest what they called uneven sharing of earned allowances between them and the university lecturers.