Suspects who robbed Government House officials arrested

Officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Niger State have apprehend a gang of three, including a female, allegedly involved in two separate robbery incidents involving senior Government House officials in Minna, Niger State.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the gang of three last week, broke into the home of the Director, Administration, Government House, Minna, Hauwa Wali, and made away with valuable properties at gunpoint.

Luck was said to have run out of the criminals when few days later they were accosted by officials of SARS, on a routine stop and search patrol. They were arrested after guns and suspicious number plates were found in their car while attempting to move out of town.

Investigation by PREMIUM TIMES reveal that after further interrogation, the suspects were said to have confessed to be among those who robbed the Transport Officer (TO) of Government House, Yakubu Mohammed, two months earlier where they made away with valuables including a Toyota Hilux Van.

The suspects claimed to have sold the Hilux van and many other stolen properties in Sokoto, and that they had planned to abduct the Finance Officer of the Government House, Ahmed Babangida.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Command, Muhammad Abubakar, who confirmed the story, told PREMIUM TIMES that “some people have actually been arrested and the matter is under investigation”.