Nasarawa LG elections to gulp N950 million – official

The Nasarawa State Government said on Thursday that it had approved N950 million for the conduct of elections into Local Government Councils slated for May 26.

Aliyu Muhammad-Dogara, Acting Chairman, Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), gave the figure while addressing newsmen in Lafia, the state capital.

He said that Governor Umaru Al-Makura had already approved the release of the money, to fast-track the election process.

According to him, the money approved will cover all the logistics for the conduct of the poll, as well as the engagement and training of ad hoc staff.

The commission had since published a comprehensive time table for the election with various programmes, starting from February 23, and ending with the election on May 26.

Mr. Muhammad-Dogara said the commission would work closely with all relevant people and agencies to ensure that the conduct of the election was credible, free and fair.

“We are also liaising with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with a view to using the card readers for the election,” he said.

According to the acting chairman, INEC and university professors will also assist in training and updating NASIEC members of staff, who would, in turn, train ad hoc staff on current election trends, to ensure the success of the exercise.

The last local government election in the state was held in March 2014.

(NAN)