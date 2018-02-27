NYSC donates 10 wheelchairs to persons with disabilities in Niger State

Related News

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Niger State, on Tuesday, presented 10 wheelchairs to 10 physically challenged persons in the State.

The State’s NYSC Coordinator, Theresa Arokoyo, presented the wheelchairs to the beneficiaries selected from some of the local governments at the NYSC Secretariat in Minna.

Mrs. Arokoyo said that the scheme gave out four wheelchairs in 2017, and that the gesture was part of their corporate social responsibility to such persons.

She said the donation was in conjunction with an NGO, Grace Project International, under its Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

“This is indeed a direct reflection of the objectives of the NYSC scheme that addresses the most felt needs of host communities.

“This is achieved through its Community Development Service Initiative with relevant developmental partners like the Grace Projects International.

“It is our sincere hope, that these wheelchairs will ease the daily endeavours of the beneficiaries,” she added.

According to her, the beneficiaries were drawn from Chachanga, Bosso, Paikoro, Lavun, Wushishi and Shiroro Local Governments Areas of the state after careful selection.

She assured of more support and assistance to host communities, saying the NYSC will always be alive to its responsibilities.

She appealed to the beneficiaries to make proper use of the wheelchairs as it would reduce the challenges they face in terms of their movements.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Jamila Ibrahim, commended the NYSC for identifying with them, adding that the wheelchairs will go a long way in improving their lives.

She prayed God to grant the scheme the enablement to reach out to more people like them.

“I am grateful to the NYSC for the kind gesture. I pray God to grant the scheme the grace to assist more people,” he added.

(NAN)