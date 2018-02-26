Tricycle riders burn FRSC vehicle, injure six

Related News

Tricycle riders on Monday allegedly burnt down a patrol vehicle and injured six personnel of the Plateau command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Jos, the state capital.

Andrew Bala, the command’s Public Education Officer, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

The tricycle riders had occupied major streets of Jos protesting alleged extortion by officers and men of the commission and state Vehicle Inspection Office.

According to Mr. Bala, the protesters visited the Bauchi ring road unit command where they beat up officers on duty and vandalised the building.

“They burnt one of our patrol vehicles, vandalised another and destroyed a lot of valuables at our office premises on Bauchi ring road.

“They also vandalised eight other vehicles in the office premises and some at a mechanic workshop close to the office.

“In our bid to resist the act, six of our personnel were badly injured,” Mr. Bala said.

(NAN)