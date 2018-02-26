Plateau bans tricycles in Jos, Bukuru

Tricycle protest in Jos [Photo Credit: matthewteghaBLOG]

Following a violent protest and destruction of property by protesting tricycle operators in Jos, the Plateau State Government has banned the operation of tricycles within Jos and Bukuru metropolis till further notice.

A statement signed by the permanent secretary, cabinet and special duties, Shiolbial Cornelius, on Monday afternoon said the ban covers roads in Jos and Bukuru.

The statement, which takes effect immediately, directs security operatives to arrest any tricycle operator caught plying the roads, ”after the announcement.”

According to the statement, the government’s action was to curtail further destruction of property.

PREMIUM TIMES checks revealed that the tricycle operators are protesting what they consider indiscriminate levies imposed on them by the government.

Details later…

