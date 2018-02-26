Electoral Commission fixes date for Nasarawa LG election

A person casting his vote used to illustrate the story.

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has fixed May 26 for the conduct of local council elections in the state.

In a statement on Monday in Lafia, Aliyu Muhammad-Dogara, chairman of the commission, said that a comprehensive timetable for the election would soon be published.

Mr. Muhammad-Dogara said the collection and submission of nomination forms by candidates and political party would be at the state headquarter of NASIEC in Lafia.

He added that all political parties would soon be invited to a meeting to ensure a successful poll.

The last local council election in the state was held in 2014.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won nine chairmanship seats while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won four seats.

