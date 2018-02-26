Man kills teenager with machete

Related News

An FCT High Court, Apo, on Monday, ordered the remand of a 28-year-old man, Abdulkarim Zubairu, in Kuje Prison, accused of killing a 13-year-old Umaru Hussini.

Mr. Zubairu, a resident of Pangu village, Kwali, is standing trial on a charge of culpable homicide, an offence he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Simon Lough, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 1, 2013.

He said that Mr. Zubairu used a machete to cut Umaru Hussini’s hand, after an argument, which resulted to the victim bleeding to death.

The prosecutor said the cutlass was later recovered at the scene of the crime.

The offence, Lough said, contravened provisions of Section 220 of the Penal Code and is punishable by death.

Judge Bolaji Belgore adjourned the case until March 13 for hearing.