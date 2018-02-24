Nigerian govt approves N2.2 billion for Abuja road upgrade

Related News

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N2.2 billion for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Bill Clinton Airport Drive in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Council also approved N273 million for the procurement of ‘field materials’ for the FCT Water Board in its quest to provide potable water in the Federal Capital Territory.

This was made known in a statement issued by the chief press secretary of Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA), Cosmas Uzodinma on Saturday.

According to the statement, the Bill Clinton Drive, a road directly linking the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road with the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway is ”a major national and international gateway to both the city and the country.”

The FCT Minster, Muhammad Bello said the road, which was constructed in the early 80s and has since ”exceeded its lifespan of 20 years” is currently in ”serious need of rehabilitation.”

“The scope of work includes removal of existing bitumen and pavements as well as carrying out asphalting, resurfacing shoulder dressing and provision of surface water drainage among others”, he said.

The FEC also approved N273 million for the provision of ”field materials and for the delivery of quality potable drinking water for FCT residents.”

“In doing this, the Administration was mindful that the provision of steady and uninterrupted potable drinking water supply to residents of the Federal Capital Territory is very necessary to meet World Health Organization(WHO) standards as well as the Nigerian Drinking Water Quality Standards”, the statement added.

”The FCT Minister said his administration will give effective delivery in the coming months on the project(s).”