Deaths from biscuits: Schools in Abuja community shut

Government owned secondary schools in Kubwa, an Abuja suburb were shut on Friday and students asked to return home.

No official reason has been given for the decision. However, PREMIUM TIMES recently reported the controversial death of three students in a government-owned primary school in the area. Two of the pupils died, allegedly after consuming biscuits at a party.

Investigation on the cause of the deaths is still ongoing.

Some of the students in the Government Secondary School, Kubwa 1, Phase 4, said their principal asked them to go home without giving them any reason.

A student, who identified himself as ThankGod, said the principal asked them to go home as a way of paying respect to the dead pupils.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.