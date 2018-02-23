Deaths from biscuits: Schools in Abuja community shut

Related News

Government owned secondary schools in Kubwa, an Abuja suburb were shut on Friday and students asked to return home.

No official reason has been given for the decision. However, PREMIUM TIMES recently reported the controversial death of three students in a government-owned primary school in the area. Two of the pupils died, allegedly after consuming biscuits at a party.

Investigation on the cause of the deaths is still ongoing.

Some of the students in the Government Secondary School, Kubwa 1, Phase 4, said their principal asked them to go home without giving them any reason.

A student, who identified himself as ThankGod, said the principal asked them to go home as a way of paying respect to the dead pupils.

Details later…