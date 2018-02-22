Buhari assents to law extending Abuja’s 2017 budget

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday assented to a law to extend the duration of the implementation of the 2017 budget of the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The budget should have lapsed on December 31, 2017, but was by an Act of the National Assembly extended to March 31, 2018.

Read the statement by the presidency announcing Mr. Buhari’s decision below.

The President and Commander-In-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has assented to the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation (Amendment) Act 2018.

The Act amends the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act 2017 and extends the implementation period of the Federal Capital Appropriation Act 2017 from 31st December, 2017 to 31st March, 2018 or until the coming into force of the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act 2018, whichever is earlier.

This Assent now extends the life of the F.C.T Appropriation Act and the Administration can now continue implementing projects and programmes in accordance with the 2017 Act assented to in December, 2017.