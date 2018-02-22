Kwara Assembly passes bill banning alcohol

Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed

The Kwara State House of Assembly has passed a bill for a law expanding areas where the manufacturing, sales and consumption of liquor are prohibited in the capital, Ilorin.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of the report on the bill by the House on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that under the law, no person will be allowed to produce, sell, store or openly consume alcohol within specified areas in the metropolis. 

The bill proposes that any person who contravenes the provision shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N100,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six month or both.

Speaking after the passage of the bill into law, the speaker, Ali Ahmad, directed the clerk of the House, Ahmed  Mohammed, to prepare a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

Mr. Ahmad also expressed confidence that “the Bill would go a long way to protect our young ones from the ills of alcohol consumption”.

The speaker explained that with the passage of the bill, the sales of alcohol was now controlled as it is practice in advanced countries of the world.

  • psammy

    All these dirty reporters doing half Job up and down. Give us full details of the bill and if you can’t why bring it to our notice. radarada