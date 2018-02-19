After accusing Suswam of fraud, Ortom reconciles with predecessor

Related News

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has finally reconciled with his predecessor, Gabriel Suswam.

Mr. Ortom told journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, on Monday that the reconciliation took place at a meeting convened by the Tor Tiv, James Ayatse, a professor.

He said the paramount ruler of the Tiv race asked them to embrace peace and work together for the overall good of Benue State in general and Tivland in particular.

Relationship between Messrs. Ortom and Suswam was strained when the former governor refused to back the governorship ambition of the latter, forcing him to decamp from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr. Ortom also accused his predecessor of other fraudulent activities, including the collection and siphoning N4.9 billion raised through a bond placement.

Mr. Suswam however denied the allegation, describing it as a bare-faced and shameless lie, which was targetted at tarnishing his image.

Speaking further on their reconciliation, Mr. Ortom said Mr. Ayatse urged them to put aside their differences and place Benue first in all their dealings so that the state could move forward.

The governor said it was a useful meeting as both of them resolved to work together for the development of the state.

Mr. Ortom explained that the meeting was not political, insisting that he was not in search of a platform to seek reelection in 2019 as being speculated.

The governor disclose that he would not engage in political activities until the security challenges facing the state were resolved and all Internally Displaced Persons returned to their homes.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for deploying the military to the state to tackle the security challenges, stating that it would go a long way in restoring peace.