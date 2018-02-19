Nasarawa Assembly passes Disability Rights Commission bill into law

Related News

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed into law the bill for the establishment of the state’s Disability Right Commission.

The bill when signed into law by the state governor, Umaru Al-Makura, will protect the rights of disabled persons in the state.

Speaker of the Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill during plenary on Monday.

The passage followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Tanko Tunga which was seconded by Mohammed Okpede, representing Doma North.

The speaker noted that the establishment of the commission would enhance the rights of physically challenged persons and give them a sense of belonging to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

According to him, “This bill is an Executive Bill sent to the House by Gov. Umaru Al-Makura, as part of his government’s continued commitment to improve the lives of the disabled persons in the state.

“The importance of this Commission to the development of the disabled persons cannot be over-emphasized, hence the need for the passage of the bill into law.

“We commend Governor Al-Makura for initiating the bill and I would also like to appreciate my honourable colleagues for giving adequate attention to it.”

He explained that the bill was subjected to all the legislative process before it was passed, adding that various stakeholders overwhelmingly supported the establishment of the commission during public hearing on the bill.

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House to make clean copy of the bill available to the governor for further action.

(NAN)