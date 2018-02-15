Truck crushes four to death in Jos

Related News

Four people were crushed to death by a trailer along Mararaban Jama’ar round about, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Wednesday, the state’s police have said.



The trailer, which reportedly suffered a brake failure, crushed five other vehicles at the said location.

Police have deposited the corpses at the Ola hospital in Jos south local government area of Plateau State.



The police public relations officer of the police command in Jos, Terna Tyopev, made the disclosure on Thursday in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES.



The police also reported the death of a retired police officer, Daniel Malu, who was allegedly hacked to death in Dorowa, also in Jos south local government area of Plateau state.



“Our “B” Police Division in Bukuru yesterday (Wednesday) deposited fives corpses at Ola hospital mortuary, four of the corpses were from a Trailer accident that occurred at Mararaban Jama’ar, coming in from Kuru, the said Trailer ran into five vehicles. The drive of the Trailer one Abdulaziz Abdulrama 25 year has been arrested. The accident was due to brake failure,” Mr. Tyopey said.



“The Bukuru Police Division also reported the death of retired police officer Daniel Malu who resides at Dorowa, he was macheted to death by unknown persons. His corpse was also deposited at the same (Ola) mortuary. Police are on the trail of the suspects,” he said.