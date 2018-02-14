Road accident claims five lives in Niger

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Niger said on Wednesday that five people were killed in an accident on Bida-Sabon Gida-Minna Road.

FRSC Sector Commander, Yusuf Garba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

He said 19 persons, who were critically injured in the accident, were receiving treatment at the Bida General Hospital.

He explained that the accident, which involved a Jinbel Bus, occurred on Tuesday at about 9:20 p.m. in Sabon Gida village of Bida Local Government Area.

He said the command did not receive any official report when the incident occurred.

“It was this morning that our patrol team visited the scene which is 24 kilometers off Bida-Minna Road,” the sector commander said.

According to him, the cause of the accident is speeding and overloading.

He said that FRSC personnel in the outposts would continue to monitor road users against overloading, dangerous driving and indiscriminate parking on the highways.

He also called on road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary road crashes.

“We have already embarked on a 24-hour patrol on all the federal highways to ensure safety of road users by enforcing traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

He also appealed to residents in the state to always report road accidents promptly as doing so would enable patrol officers to save lives.

(NAN)