Ex-Governor Suswam lauds Operation Cat Dance in Benue

A former Governor of Benue, Gabriel Suswam, has praised the federal government for its intervention in the bloody herdsmen crisis in the state.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makurdi, the state capital, Mr. Suswam pleaded with Benue residents to cooperate with security agencies deployed in the state to achieve lasting peace.

“Let us be law-abiding and cooperate with security agencies to ensure the success of the military operation in the state,” he said.

Benue, Nigeria’s food basket, has witnessed repeated bloody attacks by herdsmen, prompting the federal government to deploy troops to enforce peace.

According to Mr. Suswam, Operation Cat Dance (Ayem a Kpatuma) being carried out by the military will ultimately restore our lost pride.

Commiserating with hundreds of people, who had lost their lives in the unrelenting attacks, the former governor condemned what he termed “wanton destruction of lives and property” by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Mr. Suswam said he was optimistic that the crisis would soon end, given the efforts of the federal government to get to the root of the problem.

He called residents of the state, who had attained 18 years to register during the continuous voter registration to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The PVC is the right given to eligible voters to exercise their franchise in the 2019 general elections by voting for candidates who will ensure peace and progress of the state.

(NAN)