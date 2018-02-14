Plateau State government sacks 747 teachers

Related News

The Plateau State government has sacked 747 primary school teachers.

The government also announced the reinstatement of 141 teachers disengaged earlier.

Some of the teachers who lost their jobs are among those who failed to tender the minimum teaching qualification certificates as required by the state’s Teaching Service Commission.

The Chairman of the state’s Universal Basic Education, Mathew Sule, made this disclosure on Wednesday in Jos, the state capital, at a refresher course for officials in the education sector.

Mr. Sule said the affected teachers did not present the basic certificates that qualified them to teach in public schools within the time stipulated for them to do so.

He said those who had attained the maximum number of years of public service were also retired.

In respect of the 141 teachers recalled, Mr. Sule merely said they had met the requirements laid down by government.

The immediate past administration of former Governor Jonah Jang, shortly before he left office, sacked over 4000 primary school teachers it found not to have the basic qualifications to teach.

Mr. Sule also revealed that there was an urgent need to employ new teachers to fill the vacancies created by retirements and to enable public schools to have teachers for all subjects.