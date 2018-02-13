Nasarawa govt to establish electricity power agency

Related News

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill for the establishment of the State Electricity Power Agency (NAEPA) to provide constant power supply in the state.

Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced the passage of the bill when the Majority Leader, Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) moved a motion for the passage during plenary in Lafia.

The speaker said that when the agency was established, it would go a long way to boost power supply in the state, adding that the problem of poor power supply in the state will be addressed permanently.

He underscored the importance of electricity to the socio-economic development of the society and the need to pass the executive bill sent by Governor Tanko Al-Makura.

Mr. Balarabe-Abdullahi commended the governor for the initiative and his colleagues for giving adequate attention to the bill.

He urged members not to relent in their efforts towards passing resolutions and making laws that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

“This bill is an executive bill sent to the house by Governor Al-Makura as part of his unwavering commitment to bridge the gap in power supply in the state.

“Today, we have passed the bill after the bill had gone through various legislative procedures and public hearing was conducted where stakeholders overwhelmingly supported the move by the governor to establish the agency,” the speaker said.

He directed the Clerk to the house to make clean copy of the bill to the governor for further action.

Earlier, Tunga, while moving a motion for the passage of the bill called on his colleagues to support him in the interest of development.

Peter Mbucho (PDP-Akwanga North), the Minority Leader of the house, seconded the motion.

The house passed bill unanimously without much ado.

(NAN)