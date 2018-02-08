Plateau governor sacks all commissioners

Related News

The Plateau State Governor has dissolved his cabinet, relieving all his commissioners of their positions.

A statement by the governor’s director of press and public affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, on Thursday directed all the sacked commissioners to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their respective ministries immediately.

The governor did not give any reason for the sack of the commissioners appointed about two years ago.

“The governor expresses his sincere appreciation to the honourable commissioners for their selfless service and immense contributions these past years, in delivering to the people of Plateau State the dividends of democracy and in engendering hope in the APC-led administration in the state.

“The executive governor while wishing the commissioners the best in their future endeavours assures them that as stakeholders in the Plateau Project, their wealth of experience would continuously be relied upon in building the Plateau of our dream. He therefore calls on them not to relent in availing their services when called upon in the future to serve the state,” the spokesperson said.