Niger governor raises panel to probe suspension of LG chairman

The Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello on Wednesday set up a panel to investigate the suspension of Saidu Kaboji, Chairman of Mashegu Local Government Area, from office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State House of Assembly, in November 2017, passed a resolution suspending the chairman and councillors from office over alleged unruly conduct.

The legislators had accused the local government officials of assaulting them when they demanded explanations over an on-going road project.

Dissatisfied with the legislators’ action, Mr. Bello decided to set up a panel to investigate the matter “to come out with the best recommendations and ensure equity”.

He urged members of the panel to use their wealth of experience to “ensure for all involved.”

Members of the panel, which has two weeks within which to complete the task, include Musa Abdul, Hassan Kolo, John Sani, Rakiya Mohammed and Yohanna Bako.

(NAN)