Benue Killings: Senate rejects committee report

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, appears before the Senate Committee of Police in response to the Senate's summon on Tuesday.

The Senate has rejected report of a joint committee on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence.

The joint committee was mandated to ensure compliance with the resolution of an ad-hoc committee on security which visited Benue State in the wake of the recent killings.

Adopting the directive of the ad-hoc committee, the Senate had on January 16 given the Inspector General of Police a 14-day ultimatum to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of killings in the state.

The Senate on Wednesday however rejected the report of the joint committee on the basis that the state governor, Samuel Ortom, who was mentioned severally in the IGP report was not invited to hear his side of story.

Details later…

  • Debekeme

    This is why a strong and independent Senate is critical to the success of our Democracy. Check and balances.

    The IG thinks he can bamboozle the Senate? He must be joking. We will get to the bottom of this matter and the PUBLIC WILL JUDGE.

    Power to the people!