Buhari’s visit: Police deploy over 4,000 personnel in Nasarawa

President Muhammadu Buhari on his arrival from Jordan after attending the counter Terrorism
President Muhammadu Buhari on his arrival from Jordan after attending the counter Terrorism

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has deployed over 4,000 officers and men to ensure a hitch-free visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Tuesday.

The Commissioner of Police, Bello Ahmed, told journalists on Monday in Lafia, the state capital that the command had put up a robust security arrangement with sister agencies to ensure a successful visit of the President to the state.

He said about 3,000 officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies would be working in synergy with the police.

Mr. Ahmed said that security personnel would be positioned in strategic locations, adding that there would be road diversions along the route where the President would inaugurate some projects.

“I appeal to members of the public to be law abiding as they come out massively to welcome the president to the state.

“I also urge you to cooperate with the security agencies as they discharge their duties,’’ Mr. Ahmed said.

Mr. Buhari is during the visit expected to inaugurate some projects embarked upon by the State Government which include; the Comprehensive Special School for the Physically Challenged in Lafia and headquarters of the State Fire Service, also in Lafia.

Other projects billed for inauguration are: Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre in Kwandere near Lafia, Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, and the flag-off of construction of cargo airport in Lafia.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.