Court dissolves six-year-old marriage on grounds of adultery, lesbianism

An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Monday dissolved the six-year-old marriage between Godwin Ometu and his wife Joyce, on grounds of lesbianism and adultery.

Justice Jude Okeke, ordered for the dissolution of the marriage, as Ometu had proved the allegations he leveled against his wife.

Mr. Okeke said that the court was satisfied with the evidence of the petitioner which the respondent did not contradict.

” As the petitioner‘s evidence are admitted by the respondent and admitted evidence need no proof.

” The court is satisfied with the evidence of the petitioner, which is reasonable and based on the intolerable behaviour of the respondent, founded on lesbianism and adultery.”

He held that the records of the court revealed that the couple was married on October. 12, 2012, at Jos North Marriage Registry, and on October 28, 2013 they had a twin.

Mr. Okeke noted that they both lived in Abuja until the respondent moved to Jos.

He said that from the evidence of the petitioner, in several occasions, he cautioned the respondent on her behavior, with he responded with insult.

“If you don’t like what I am doing, I will quit the marriage and live my life the way I want it.’’

Mr. Okeke observed that on one occasion when the petitioner visited her at Jos to deliver some food items, money and other things for the upkeep of the children, he did not meet her at home.

He noted that when she was called she said rudely: “If you like you can keep those things at the gate with the gate keeper and go back to Abuja.

“I am in a friend’s house and I have decided to sleep over there and nothing can make me come back to welcome you,’’

Mr. Okeke also observed that on another visit by the petitioner, he was made to sleep in a hotel and was prevented from seeing the children.

He added that when the petitioner called on the respondent, she told him that she was having a visitor and would not have him and the visitor in the house at the same time.

The judge said that no reasonable man would be expected to put up with such a woman.

“In the light of the foregoing, the court resolved the whole issue raised above in favour of the petitioner against the respondent.

” It is declared that the marriage between the petitioner and the respondent contracted on October 12, 2018, at Jos North Marriage Registry, had broken down irretrievably as a reason of intolerable behaviour on the part of the respondent.’’

He ordered that the custody of the two children will be with their mother and the petitioner would have unhindered access to them at all reasonable hours of the day.

(NAN)