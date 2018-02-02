FCTA relaxes curfew on Bwari as normalcy returns

Related News

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Muhammad Bello, has relaxed the 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. curfew imposed in Bwari town as a result of the Christmas Day mayhem in the town to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In a statement issued on Friday, the minister said the move was as a result of “visible signs of return of normalcy to the area.”

According to the statement, Mr. Bello, who was represented by the Secretary of Area Councils Services Secretariat, Adamu Bappah, made the declaration after a security meeting on the situation on ground in the town.

Mr. Bello appealed to residents, community leaders and faith-based organisations to work towards the final return of peace to the town, noting that it will aid progress and development in the community.

He urged all the residents to be alert in their neighbourhoods and to report all suspicious movements to security agencies.

He commended the residents for being law-abiding and supportive of the efforts of the administration to ensure that normalcy returned to the town

Similarly, the Bwari Area Council Chairman, Musa Diko, said the security agencies would intensify joint patrols in the various neighbourhoods and contiguous border towns as well as synergise and share information with their colleagues in Niger, Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the violence, which residents said was caused by the killing of a man in December 2017.