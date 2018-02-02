APC orders Kogi chairman to face disciplinary panel

Related News

The crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kogi State has taken a twist as the party has asked its state chairman, Haddy Ametu, and some other members of the party to appear before a disciplinary committee.

This directive was made by the office of the chairman, north central, in a letter dated January 29 directing Mr. Ametu and the others to defend themselves against allegations of anti-party activities.

The letter directed the state chairman to appear by 10 a.m. at the APC North Central Zonal Secretariat, Makurdi Road, Lafia in Nasarawa State on Saturday February 3.

The members of the panel to grill Mr. Ametu are Yahaya Dauda, Chairman; Osune Shaibu, Deputy Chairman; Adeayo Ismaila, Treasurer; Abdulkadir Yahaya, Assistant Treasurer; Molemodile, Legal Adviser; and Isah Abubakar, Organising Secretary.

The APC has been in crisis in the state since the election in 2016 of Yahaya Bello as governor of the state, following the death of the original candidate of the party, Audu Abubakar, in November 2015, before the conclusion of the governorship election.

The party endorsed Mr. Bello, who placed second in the party governorship primary behind the late Mr. Audu, as its candidate and he was returned as governor after the party emerged winner at the conclusion of the election.

Mr. Audu’s running mate, James Faleke, refused to take up the position of deputy governor and unsuccessfully challenged the endorsement of Mr. Bello as the candidate of the party.

Since his election, the governor and the state leadership of the party have been at loggerheads, with some members of the party accusing Mr. Bello of instigating the petition over which the state chairman has been invited to face the disciplinary panel.

Neither the governor or Mr. Ametu responded to messages sent by our reporter on Thursday over the chairman’s summoning to Lafia.