Buhari’s supporters plan one-million-man march

Related News

The Niger State chapter of the Buhari Campaign Organisation on Wednesday said it had concluded arrangements to organise a one-million-man march for President Muhammadu Buhari in Minna.

Ubale Kagara, coordinator, North Central Zone of the organisation, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

He said the organisation would continue to promote the lofty ideas of President Buhari before Nigerians.

He explained that the rally would show support for the re-election of President Buhari in 2019.

He said the president had done credibly well in repositioning the country for socio-economic growth.

He acknowledged Buhari’s achievements in the areas of security, good governance and the fight against corruption.

According to him, Nigerians should vote for continuity, to consolidate on ongoing changes in the country and set the nation on the path of progress.

He said already, the organization had embarked on mass mobilisation residents in the state, to participate in the ongoing continuous voter registration.

“We will mobilise those who have registered but not collected their permanent voters’ cards to do so and ensure the emergence of credible candidates in 2019.

“We want to see every eligible resident participate in electoral processes during the forthcoming general elections.’’

He also called on stakeholders to support the present administration, especially its war against corruption being championed by President Buhari.

(NAN)