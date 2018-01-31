FCT Minister inaugurates boards of 12 agencies

Related News

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Muhammad Bello, has inaugurated the newly-reconstituted boards of 12 agencies and parastatals under the FCT administration.

This was made known in a press statement signed by his chief press secretary, Cosmas Uzodinma, on Wednesday.

The boards inaugurated are for the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA; FCT Internal Revenue Service; Abuja Property Development Company, APDC,; Abuja Environmental Protection Agency, AEPB; Abuja Investment and Infrastructure Centre, AIIC and FCT Universal Basic Education Board.

Others are the Abuja Investment Company Ltd., AICL; FCT Secondary Education Board; FCT Scholarship Board, FCTSB; FCT Primary Healthcare Development Board, FCT PHDB; Area Council Service Commission, ACSC and Abuja Broadcasting Corporation, ABC.

According to the statement, the Minister charged the new heads of agencies and parastatals to come up with ingenious ideas that would generate revenue for government to continue to provide services and improve the living conditions of the FCT residents.

“The board members have been carefully chosen to bring their vast public service, corporate and business experiences to bear in the performance of their assignment”, Mr Bello said.

He urged FCT residents to support the new boards and make the necessary sacrifices in order to realise the vision of the founding fathers for a first class capital city comparable to the best in the world.

Also speaking at the inauguration according to the statemem, the Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Christian Ohaa, said the boards are coming on board to broaden the democratic space and provide the needed corporate leadership.

“The occasion has a deeper significance for us as it is coming on the heels of the Administration’s commitment to focus on improving service delivery across the FCT public service system.

“It is also designed to sustain growth as well as ensure good corporate governance and productivity in these organizations with anticipated multiplier effects in the economy,” Mr. Ohaa said.

Mr Ohaa said the arrival of “these experienced personalities would further strengthen the effort of the FCTA to fast-track the implementation of programmes and projects for the greater development of the territory.”

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated members, the Chairman of AEPB, Bawuro Yahaya, said the appointees would do their best to justify the confidence reposed in them.