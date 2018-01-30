Man shot by SARS in Jos dies

Related News

One of the persons shot by police anti-robbery operatives in Jos, Plateau State, has died, the family has said.

The shooting took place at a bar in Dorowa, near the School of Health Technology, Zawan, Jos south local government area.

Henry Dokotri Anthony died about 8 p.m. Thursday, his uncle, Victor Dokotri, told PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the shooting by SARS was a deliberate attack.

“This is not an issue of a stray bullet, this is an issue of a deliberate action, as far as I am concerned, this is an assassination,” he said.

“The police have their own version of the story which they want to tally with their own position and it is now our own version against their own version and have even denied their culpability in this matter.

“From the account I got from a friend of his who was in his company when the whole thing occurred, they met at a junction where they call Congo. It’s a Keke Napep stop, where people usually pick their keke to Kugia and onwards into Bukuru town.

“Junior (Henry Dokotri) was there with a friend called Samuel and a lady called Margaret — three of them. Now for your information, I understand that he came from Barkin Ladi where he went to collect an indigenisation form of his elder brother’s wife.

“On invitation of his friend Samuel, who invited him to meet him and Margaret, the SARS squad swooped on them.

“It was a raid! They came in and were interested in raiding a joint there at Dorowa, where they call Congo. It’s a popular area with the locals.

“He was their target because he was in their vehicle. If they wanted to arrest him, they know what to do because they are supposed to be professionals in their field. If they want to demobilise him, they know where to shoot him.

“I understand that he was subjected to body search and nothing was found incriminating on him and likewise his friend and the girlfriend. And they were arrested and placed in the SARS vehicle and taken to their station for whatever reasons, they knew best.

“We are planning to take legal action. We have written to the police. We have written to the IGP, we have written to the commissioner of police and also the SARS commandant,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, opened fire at the bar in Dorowa, Jos South local government area, Plateau state.

Dapip Stanley, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview to PREMIUM TIMES, said the shooting occurred on January 22 at about 9:30 p.m.

According to Mr. Stanley, the police “were not provoked.”

“SARS police personnel entered the drinking joint and opened fire on the people, many were shot and taken away by the police. This Morning (Tuesday) we learnt that one of them died.”

Mr. Stanley said SARS have been threatening the residents.

Dung Chung, one of the victims who sustained a head injury, told PREMIUM TIMES that one of them died at the hospital.

According to Mr. Chung, Henry Dokotri (Junior) was still alive and receiving treatment at the hospital as at the time of the report.

Confirming the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Terna Tyopev, said the injured victims were taken to the Plateau State Specialist Hospital in Jos.

Mr. Tyopev said 13 people were arrested by the police but did not disclose their offenses or why an attack was launched.

A youth leader of Kugiya, Jos South, Osoba Asibor, said the bar owner gave his own account of the story.

“The shop owner said the youths there were actually watching wrestling and he (Henry Dokotri) was just standing by the door side and when the SARS came they just pushed them inside and that was how they went away with them.

“As I speak to you now three persons are in remand. I am presently with the state chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, we are heading for the Commissioner of Police (CP’s) office to ensure that those three persons are released,” he said.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tyopev on Monday, he said he would get back with updates.

He was yet to put a call through or reply text messages as at the time of this report.