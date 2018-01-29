Plateau youth council backs creation of state police

Related News

The Plateau Youth Council has pledged support for the call for amendment of the Nigerian Constitution to allow for the establishment of state police.

The panel set up by the All Progressives Congress to advise the ruling party on the clamour for restructuring of Nigeria last week submitted its report with a recommendation to the party to back the creation of state police.

In a press statement on Monday in Jos by its state chairman, Fabong Yildam, the youth council called on the Federal government to permit creation of state police as soon as practicable.

“We seize this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government to expedite action and consider the creation of State Police to enhance the capacity of governors to effectively carry out their activities as Chief Security Officers to serve the purpose of government in the place of protection of lives and properties,” the statement said.

Mr. Yildam said when state police comes into effect, it would curtail persistent attacks on locals by armed men.

“We also appeal to the state government to look at the limitations of the Operation Rainbow, and as a matter of urgency remove those limitations and empower them to carry out their functions effectively.”

The statement by the youth followed renewed attacks and killings last week in Bassa and Bokkos local government areas of the state. In some of the attacks, gunmen burnt houses of victims.

The youth council also restated opposition to the creation of cattle colonies as proposed by the federal government as a panacea to rein in clashes between herders and farmers across the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Plateau State Youth Council is strongly opposed to the creation of grazing reserves, grazing routes and cattle colonies in any part of Plateau state,” the statement said.

“It is in this light that we wish to call on all well-meaning Plateau people, especially our youths to ignore all unfounded rumours and falsehood being peddled to the effect that areas of the state have been earmarked for the creation of cattle colonies, as they are not true,” the statement concluded.