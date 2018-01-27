Niger gov. saves two students from bleeding to death

Related News

The timely intervention of the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello saved two students of Army Day Secondary School, Minna, who were attacked by some hoodlums from bleeding to death on Friday.

The two students were attacked by the hoodlums on their way home after school hours in front of the gate of the Niger State College of Education, Minna.

Governor Sani-Bello who was on an official assignment to Tunga Malam, in Paikoro Local Government area ordered his convoy to stop at the sight of the the students soaked in blood from injuries sustained from the attack.

He directed his personal physician, Ahmad Shehu, to stabilise the victims before the ambulance on his convoy rushed them to IBB Specialist Hospital Minna for further treatment.

When the hoodlums, who were alleged to have come from the neighbouring Sango area of the state capital saw the convoy, they took to their heels to avoid being arrested by the security operatives of the governor.

Governor Sani-Bello then directed the state Commissioner of Police, Paul Yakadi, to effect the arrest of the hoodlums and ensure their prosecution.

“This is unacceptable.We will not tolerate this impunity. How can some hoodlums attack students on their way home after school. I have directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that all those responsible for the attacks on these students are arrested and prosecuted.

“We will continue to ensure that our people continue to enjoy relative peace and arresting the hoodlums will serve as deterrent to others with same intentions.

“Parents and guardian should rise up to their responsibility. We have to keep watch on our children, ensure effective monitoring of our wards, the kind of company and peer group they associate themselves with.”