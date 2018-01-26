Gov. Al-makura tasks students on discipline, hard work

Related News

Governor Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State, has urged students in the state to be disciplined and hardworking in order to justify the huge investment their parents make on their education.

Mr. Al-makura, gave the advice on Friday while addressing the students of Government Secondary School, Nyanya Gbagi, Karu Local Government Area of the state.

He charged them to face their studies and excel in their academic pursuit and shun laziness and other vices, adding that only hard work paid.

He advised them to read hard and be obedient to their parents and teachers in order to excel in their academic pursuits for the betterment of the society.

The governor restated his administration’s commitment to uplifting the standard and quality of education in the state.

Mr. Al-makura said that his administration had invested so much in the education sector in order to provide quality education to children in the state.

According to him, education is the best legacy any government could leave for its citizens.

“The essence of all our efforts is to provide education to all children irrespective of their status in the society as my administration has given topmost priority to the education sector.

“This administration will continue to provide an enabling environment for learning and teaching through the provision of furniture and more classrooms in order to improve on the standard of education.

Mr. Al-makura told the students that they were entitled to enjoy all the support and patronage of government for them to be able to become the best they could in life.

The governor called on the residents to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

“Peace is paramount and a necessary requirement for the development of any society,” he said.

(NAN)