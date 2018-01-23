Kwara Assembly moves to stop live political programmes on broadcast stations

Related News

The Kwara House of Assembly has called for a ban on live partisan political programmes on all broadcast stations in the state.

Subsequent to the motion moved by Kamal Fagbemi (APC, Okeogun) and supported by other members of the House through their various contributions.

The lawmakers directed the office of the state’s Commissioner for Justice to make a strong representation to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to ban live partisan political programmes on all broadcast stations in the state.

The House gave the directive after debate on a motion titled: “The need for all broadcast stations in Kwara to comply with the NBC codes and regulations.”

Following the resolution, the Speaker, Ali Ahmad, directed the office of the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to write to the NBC to compel political parties to limit their discussions on the broadcast stations to their party manifestos.

The resolution added that no reference should be made by parties to the activities of other political parties in order to allow peace to reign in the state.

The House further directed that all broadcast stations in the state must not transmit beyond the assigned areas approved by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The House also directed the office of the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to initiate the withdrawal of operating licences of any broadcast stations that violates the NBC codes and regulations.

The Speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the resolution and send to the office of the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for full implementation.

(NAN)