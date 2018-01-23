SARS operatives open fire on Jos relaxation spot, reportedly ‘kill one’

Related News

Operatives of the police Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, opened fire on a relaxation spot in Dorowa, near the School of Health Technology, Zawan, Jos south local government area of Plateau state, killing one and injuring others.

A witness, Dapip Stanley, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview Tuesday, that the incident occurred Monday night, at about 9: 30 p.m.

According to Mr. Stanley, the police “were not provoked.”

“SARS police personnel entered the drinking joint and opened fire on the people, many were shot and taken away by the police. This Morning (Tuesday) we learnt that one of them died.”

Mr. Stanley said SARS have been threatening the residents.

“This is not the first time they have injured many in the past, SARS personnel have been terrorising our people here in Dorowa. Each night, they always threaten to shoot people, and yesterday night (Monday) they carried out their intention, shot and killed our people,” he said.

One of the victims, Dung Chung, was injured on the head during the confusion, while another, Chollom Dung, had a bullet wound in the hand.

In an interview with the reporter, they insisted that one of them died at the hospital, because the police “refused them access to him.”

Mr. Chung said that he regained consciousness in the early hours of Tuesday, adding that another victim, “Junior” was still alive at the hospital.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify their claims at the time of filing report.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Plateau state police Command Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, but said no one died.

Mr. Tyopev explained what happened via mobile telephone text message.

“Three people were injured, they were taken to the Plateau State Specialist Hospital Jos, two were treated and discharged, but another is still receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Mr. Tyopev also said that 13 others were arrested by the police at the scene of the incident.

He, however did not disclose their offense or why police operatives launched the ‘unprovoked’ attack.