Plateau High Court registered 2,200 cases, disposed 980 in 2017 – CJ

The Plateau High Court registered more than 2,200 cases, disposed 980 of them and left 1,300 pending in 2017, according to the state’s Acting Chief Judge, Justice Yakub Dakwak.

Mr. Dakwak, in an address at the commencement of the 2018 legal year on Monday in Jos, said that the Customary Court of Appeal registered 134 cases and disposed 53, while 82 were pending.

According to him, the Sharia Court of Appeal registered 122 cases and disposed 87 within the period under review.

He said that the High Court generated N28.5 million through fines and fees within the period, with N250,850 coming from the Sharia Court, while the Customary Court also raked in N165,115.

Mr. Dakwak described the Plateau judiciary as “one of the busiest in the country”, and reaffirmed its commitment toward speedy dispensation of justice.

In his remarks, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, pledged his administration’s commitment to the speedy dispensation of justice, and vowed to end the menace of Awaiting Trial Inmates (ATM) congesting the prisons.

He also called on the members of the Plateau Sate House of Assembly to expedite action on the Administration of Criminal Justice Law and the new Penal Code Law currently before the house.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Jos Branch, Ralph Monye, urged the judiciary to organise refresher courses for its judges and equip the courts with current authorities.

“A judge, who is not verse in law, is a bad phenomenon for the judiciary because his judgements are likely to always be upturned, thereby, leading to a waste of judicial time,” he said.

(NAN)