Three sisters of council chairman abducted in Niger

Three sisters of the chairman of Munya Local Government Council in Niger State, North Central Nigeria, have been abducted by suspected kidnappers.

The girls were said to have been kidnapped, early Saturday, at the chairman’s residence in Kuchi town.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the abductors shot sporadically into the air to prevent people from coming to rescue the girls.

The kidnappers were reported to have called the council chairman and informed him that they had taken his sisters away without mentioning or demanding any ransom yet.

According to reports, the kidnappers use Kabula forest and other neighboring forests in the area to hide their victims and conduct their criminal activities.

The chairman has been under fire recently due to reports indicating that he had been impeached by the legislative arm of the local government for allegedly not carrying them along in the administration of the council and various other malpractices.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Police Command, through its spokesperson, Mohammed Abubakar, who confirmed the incident said police had since “swung into action to rescue the girls and apprehend those behind the kidnapping”.

Many communities in Niger State, especially within Munya, Suleja and Tafa local governments axis have been living in anxiety due to the activities of armed bandits, kidnappers and other social miscreants.

