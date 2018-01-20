Council chairman impeached

Niger State on Nigerian Map

The Chairman of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, Yahuza Mohammed, has been impeached by his councillors for alleged gross misconduct and maladministration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Mohammed was impeached on Friday.

The legislators accused him of alleged diversion of the council resources and awarding capital projects without approval of the legislator.

The Special Adviser (Political) in charge of Niger East Senatorial District to Governor Abubakar Bello, Pius Wakili, confirmed the impeachment of the chairman to journalists.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.