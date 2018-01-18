Hajj 2018: Abuja to end collection of deposit February

Related News

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board is to end the collection of hajj deposits for hajj 2018 by the end of February.

The Director of the Board, Muhammad Bashir, gave this indication while briefing top management staff of the board after the first pre-hajj visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Mr. Bashir said the measure was to enable the board comply with the March 16 deadline set up by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, to complete the payment for seats allocated to the Board for 2018 hajj exercise.

According to a statement Thursday by spokesperson of the board, Mohammad Aliyu, the director was quoted as saying that the ongoing sale of hajj forms would end by February “regardless of the total number of intending pilgrims registered for the 2018 hajj through the FCT”.

He also said the board has decentralised its services to the six area councils for the comfort of the intending pilgrims who wish to register with the FCT and for administrative convenience.

Mr. Bashir said the board has reached advanced stage in preparation for the exercise in Saudi Arabia by securing comfortable accommodation in Makkah as well as feeding arrangements with service providers for the FCT contingent for the 2018 hajj exercise.

He, therefore, directed staff of the board to be more dedicated to their duties in order to complement the successes recorded in previous hajj operations.

He also warned the staff against “any act capable of tarnishing the image of the administration and the country at large”.

The director called for the cooperation of all staff and other concerned individuals and groups to ensure the success of the 2018 hajj exercise in line with the desire of the present FCT administration.

Mr. Bashir resumed office in December last year after successful completion of a one year course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Plateau State.