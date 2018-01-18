Benue Killings: Reps urge NEMA to supply relief materials to IDP camps

Related News

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, urged the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to provide relief materials to the IDP camps in Awe, Azara, Keana and Rukubi in all Awe/Domain/Keana federal constituency of Nasarawa state.

It said such items should include food, blankets, medical facilities, mattresses and potable water.

This call was made via a motion sponsored by Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo (PDP, Nasarawa state) and adopted by the entire house.

While speaking on the motion, he explained that because of the seriousness of the clashes between the Tiv communities of Benue and Nasarawa states and the Fulani herdsmen, the inhabitants of these communities have fled their homes.

He said this is also as a result of the senseless killings of innocent civilians, forcing them to seek refuge in Awe, Keana and Doma Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State.

He also said that the armed herdsmen reportedly attacked the communities following the commencement and implementation of the “Anti open grazing law” enacted by the Benue State House of Assembly sometimes last year.

“The migration and displacement of villages within the boundary communities of Benue and Nasarawa States have led to the emergence of Internally Displaced Persons camps (IDPs) in Awe, Keana and Rukubi towns of Nasarawa States and the establishment of IDP camps in these areas have over stretched the social amenities in the areas and thereby creating untold hardships on the people of these areas”, he said.

While stressing the need to provide food items, blankets, medical facilities, potable drinking water and mattresses to the camps, he explained that if no help is rendered by the federal government, NGOs and spirited individuals to the IDPs, humanitarian crisis of unimaginable magnitude may result in those camps that could cost the government more to handle.

Over 70 people were killed in suspected herdsmen attacks on villages in the agrarian state between December 31 and January 8, according to state government officials.

Majority of the deceased were given a mass burial in a village near the Air Force Base in Makurdi, the state capital, Thursday morning.

The figures include the three officers killed following an ambush on a police patrol team on Monday in Logo Local Government Area, about 200 kilometres east of Makurdi and the local government area was among the two razed down by suspected herdsmen between the New Year eve and New Year’s Day.

Other resolutions made by the lawmakers include, “condemning in the strongest terms the incessant attacks on the innocent citizens of Benue and Nasarawa states.”

It also urged the Nigerian Police Force to, as a remedial measure, send a mobile police squad to provide security within the border communities by regularly conducting surveillance in those areas.