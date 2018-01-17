Kogi gets 21 new permanent secretaries

Related News

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has approved the appointment of 21 new permanent secretaries into the state civil service.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Petra Akinti-Onyegbule said in a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday that the appointments were made in furtherance of the ongoing reform of the state civil service.

She said that the permanent secretaries were selected after going through rigorous and painstaking processes, including written and oral examinations.

According to her, three old permanent secretaries were retained, bringing to 24 the number of permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

The chief press secretary said the appointments were based on merit, and were fairly and equitably distributed across the 21 local governments in the state.

She quoted Mr. Bello as assuring the people that appointment under his administration will continue to reflect the core values of justice, equity and fairness to all, irrespective of differences in tribe and religion.

Mrs. Akinti-Onyegbule said that the governor had charged the new permanent secretaries to discharge their duties with the interest of the state at heart at all times without fear or favour.

The new permanent secretaries are Musa Yahaya Omoyi , Odei Adinoyi Johnson, Eje Ukubile, Negudu Steve , Akpama Sylvanus, Akowe Awana, Usman Victor, Alfa Alolo, Igata Ugwoke, Mohammed Oyenihi and Shehu Abdullahi.

Others are Momoh Angulu, Alonge Daniel, Okeme Abdullahi, Stephen Peter, Odiyo Onyinoyi, Jimoh Mohammed, Idenyi Samson, Idakwoje Idris, Ikuborue Davies and Aina Dele.

The retained permanent secretaries are Mahmoud Kassim, Memunat Audu and J.F. Kolawole.

(NAN)