Ortom warns Benue Indigenes against inciting violence

Related News

Residents of Makurdi, the Benue state capital, have been warned against raising false alarms and making inflammatory statements regarding the already escalated security crisis in the state.

The state governor, Samuel Ortom, who gave the warning said such alarms create panic and give hoodlums the opportunity to harass, rob and even kill innocent people.

He described as unfortunate, the tendency of some persons to exaggerate the situation, thereby causing fear in the minds of the people.

The Hausa community and some youth in the Wadata area of Makurdi had clashed on Saturday.

The Cable reported that the violence started after a Fulani man was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Businesses and markets in the area were shut as a result of the violence while cars were vandalised by irate youth.

Reacting to the protests, the governor who spoke through his press secretary, Terver Akase, on Tuesday said the situation has since been brought under control, urging the police to apprehend anyone fomenting trouble.

The Benue Police command on Monday said it arrested 59 persons in connection with the recent crises in some parts of Makurdi.

“Residents of Makurdi should go about their normal activities without the fear of molestation and assist security agencies with timely and also useful information to enable them perform their duty of safeguarding lives”, Mr. Ortom said.

The governor also reassured the people of government’s commitment to preventing further invasion and killings by herdsmen in parts of the state.

An estimated 69 people were killed in suspected herdsmen attacks on villages in the agrarian state between December 31 and January 8, according to state government officials.

Fifty-nine of the deceased were given a mass burial in a village near the Air Force Base in Makurdi, the state capital, Thursday morning.

The figures include the three officers killed following an ambush on a police patrol team on Monday in Logo Local Government Area, about 200 kilometres east of Makurdi.

The local government area was among the two razed down by suspected herdsmen between the New Year eve and New Year Day.

An exasperated Mr. Ortom blamed the attacks on herdsmen of Fulani extraction. He said federal authorities knew their identities and location but were dithering on bringing them to book.

In a closed door meeting on Monday, prominent leaders from Benue State told President Muhammadu Buhari that the state has no land to offer for the establishment of cattle colonies as being proposed by the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, as part of the federal government’s approach to settling the herdsmen/farmers clashes in the state.