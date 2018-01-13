Herdsmen Attacks: I-G assures Benue, Nasarawa communities of police protection

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has assured the residents of communities ravaged by suspected herdsmen in Benue and Nasarawa states of adequate police protection to prevent a recurrence of the attacks.

The I-G stated this on Saturday during an inspection tour of Gbajimba, Anyiin and Tunga villages in Benue and Nasarawa states.

He said the police were determined to ensure the protection of lives and property of the residents and appealed to them to give information to the security agencies on miscreants in their midst.

He said armed police would be deployed to the affected communities to avert further attacks and restore normalcy.

The I-G with top police officers also visited some IDP camps in the states.

Receiving the I-G at Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area, the chairman of the council, Anthony Shawon, commended him for the inspection tour.

Mr. Shawon also commended the intervention of the presidency in deploying additional security support to the state to quell the crisis.

He assured the I-G of the commitment of his people towards maintaining peace as they looked forward to returning to their ancestral homes.

In Tunga, the community leader of the area, Ibrahim Shaibu, denied allegations that the herdsmen were been harboured in the area.

He said the people of his area were law abiding and were providing shelter to displaced Tiv people in the area.

Also speaking, the spokesman of the Tiv community in the area, Abraham Vighi, said there were no killer-herdsmen lodging in the area. (NAN)