TRENDING: #BenueMourns: Nigerians react to mass burial of victims

Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the killings in Benue State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The assailants attacked communities in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state on January 1 and 2, leaving scores dead and injured.

On Thursday residents of Makurdi were thrown into mourning as victims of the attacks were given a mass burial.

The massacre which left over 50,000 displaced in Benue and another 18,000 people displaced in Nasarawa State has drawn widespread criticisms with various people sharing diverse reactions.

A Twitter user Ogazi Samuel said “Looking at #BenueMourns, I understand why it can be hard for Nigerians to be empathetic when our National leader is sick or has a hospitalised son. Was there even any FG representation at the mass burial? Nigeria would never forget!”

Another twitter user, Oke Umurhohwo said “If the FG cannot stop or arrest those behind the killings; in two weeks, we shall raise an army of our own. We cannot allow people to colonise us again, we have all it takes to do that.” – Wantaregh Unongo, TIV leader and chairman of the Northern Elders Forum #BenueMourns”.

Though the Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom called for harmony among the diverse ethnic groups in the state, the dastardly act has continued to generate fury among Nigerians from various works of life.

    Those in authority are pretending that nothing happened. Femi Adesina was reeling out statistics of those killed in Benue before Buhari came to office. The blood of these innocent citizens MUST take a revenge. They died tragically and their souls will not until revenge is taken. This calamity must visit those responsible for these killings as well as their silent supporters and sympatizers, including those whose body language suggest that nothing happened.