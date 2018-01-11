David Mark donates 3,000-seat capacity church to own hometown

Related News

Nigeria’s former Senate President, David Mark, said on Thursday that he donated a house of worship to his community in Benue State.

Said to be 3,000-seat capacity, the building for St. Augustine Catholic Church would be formally dedicated on Saturday in Oturkpo, Oturkpo Local Government Area of the state.

The Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the Bishop of Oturkpo, Michael Apochi, and scores of clergymen are amongst the personalities expected are the event, according to a statement signed by Mr. Mark’s spokesperson, Paul Mumeh.

“I am fulfilled and humbled because God has used me as an instrument for the realization of this church,” Mr. Mark was quoted as saying by Mr. Mumeh during an inspection visit to the church ahead of Saturday’s opening.

“I thank the Almighty God for his faithfulness, mercy, grace and blessing on me and my family,” Mr. Mark added. “I can never quantify or measure his kindness and blessing. I will serve God and humanity for the rest of my life”.

The donation comes as corruption investigation of Mr. Mark continues at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The EFCC said Mr. Mark mismanaged government funds during his tenure as Senate President and also procured a public property without following due process.

Mr. Mark is also being probed by the presidential committee on the recovery of stolen government property.

The politician, who was first elected to the Senate in 1999 and still remains a senator, has denied the allegations, and has vowed to exonerate himself before the law court.