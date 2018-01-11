Benue Killings: Over 18,000 persons displaced in Nasarawa – Official

Related News

The Nasarawa State Government said over 18,000 people had been displaced in Nasarawa State due to spill-over of the killings in Benue.

The Special Adviser to Governor Umaru Al-Makura on Security Matters, Mohammed Adeka, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the briefing had in attendance all the security chiefs in the state; the Tiv Development Association, TIDA; and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN; among others.

Mr. Adeka explained that the address to the press followed a decision taken at the state expanded Security Council meeting that was chaired by the Governor.

He added that reports showed that the spill-over attacks in some communities of Benue had led to the displacement of so many people in the border towns between the two atates.

According to Mr. Adeka, currently there were over 18,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from various communities of Awe and Keana Local Government Areas taking refuge in 11 camps in the state.

The security adviser said that most of the IDPs were Tiv people, and that their communities were attacked by some unidentified miscreants.

He said that already security had been beefed up in the affected areas and the government had set up mobile clinics as well as distributed relief materials to the IDPs.

He assured that the government and the security agencies would do everything possible to arrest and prosecute the Gunmen that were attacking innocent communities in the state.

Boniface Iter, TIDA President in state, blamed the killings of some Tiv people in some communities of Awe and Keana LGAs on the activities of ‘Terrorist Group’’.

Mohammed Hussaini, Chairman of MACBAN, said the Fulani’s and Tivs in Nasarawa State were living peacefully.

He added that the Fulani’s in the state were determined to stay in peace and harmony with other tribes for the development of the state.

(NAN)