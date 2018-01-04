Kwara Govt. receives N615 million reimbursement for Kishi-Kaiama road project

Related News

The Kwara State Government has confirmed receiving N615 million refund from the federal government for its intervention on major federal roads within the state.

The state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Aro Yahaya, made the confirmation in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday.

Mr. Yahaya in the statement, however, conveyed Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed’s approval for the reinvestment of the fund on the construction of the 64 kilometre Kishi-Kaiama road.

According to him, the project contractor, Rocad Engineering Limited, has been subsequently directed by the state government to return to site and resume work on the road immediately.

While thanking the people of Kishi-Kaiama and its environs for their patience, the commissioner also urged them to give their utmost support to the contractor to ensure speedy completion of the road.

He assured the people of Kaiama Local Government and other parts of the state of the administration’s commitment to ensure even spread of infrastructure development as well as completion of ongoing projects on schedule.

(NAN)