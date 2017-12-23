Again Abuja natives protest army’s ‘invasion of land’

Related News

The Koro natives in Gwagwalada Area Council of Abuja for the second

time in less than a month blocked the busy Kaduna – Lokoja

expressway at Tunga-Maje for three hours on Saturday.

The natives are protesting the alleged harrassment, intimidation and forceful attempt by the Nigeria Army to seize their land.

The blockade completely brought the ever busy Kaduna – Lokoja expressway to a standstill, while the gridlock extended to Gwagwalada and Zuba intersections.

This is the second time in less than a month the natives will be protesting the

army’s attempt to forcefully take over the expanse of land that covers from Giri

junction to Zuba [the right axis on the way to Kaduna].