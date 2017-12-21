Kwara Assembly passes N190.9 billion budget for 2018

Related News

The Kwara House of Assembly on Thursday passed the sum of N190.9billion as the 2018 Kwara Appropriation Bill.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House increased the budget by about N9 billion.

The sum of N181.8billion was presented by Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed on Nov. 25.

The budget was passed after the House had deliberated on all sub headings at committees meeting which lasted over two hours.

NAN also reports that total capital receipt stands at N110,089,173,434 as against N106,681,798,633 while the recurrent expenditure was pegged at N79,908,252,137 as against N75,204,257,922 submitted by the governor.

The total Internally Generated Revenue projected for 2018 was N38, 336, 131, 710 as against N38, 451, 255, 162 presented by the governor.

The statutory revenue from the Federation Account was put at N33, 116, 928, 484 as against the proposed N27, 999, 103, 484.

Similarly, the capital expenditure in the 2018 budget stands at N110, 089, 173, 434 as against N106, 681, 798, 633 projected in the appropriation bill presented by the governor.

The Speaker, Ali Ahmad, directed the Clerk to prepare a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

The State Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Wasiu Odewale, told NAN after the passage of the budget that it would be assented to before the end of December.

The commissioner described the budget as a feat in the history of the state, adding that Kwara was one of the states that had submitted its appropriation bill early. (NAN)