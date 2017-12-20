Kwara Assembly suspends debate of 2018 budget over Poly fees

Related News

The Kwara State House of Assembly on Wednesday announced the suspension of further consideration of the 2018 Appropriation Bill following non-implementation of its directive on school fees in the state polytechnic.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the lawmakers had on December 13, in a resolution, advised the state government to compel the management of the polytechnic to revert to old school fees.

The House, in its resolution after adopting the report of its Committee on Education, said that the measure was in view of the current economic hardship in the country.

The Speaker, Ali Ahmad, while reading the House’s resolution at the end of the committee’s meeting, wondered why the polytechnic management should refuse to accept the old school fees from the students.

Mr. Ahmad said that N300 million had already been provided and approved in the 2018 budget for the institution to cater for the shortfall in the fund to be realised from school fees.

The speaker, while suspending further consideration of the budget, summoned the State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Aminat Hammed, the Secretary to the Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold and Special Adviser on Tertiary Institutions.

He said that they should appear before it on Wednesday by 4.00 p.m for clarification on the 2018 budget for the polytechnic.

The speaker said that the officers were also expected to explain why the polytechnic should ignore the lawmakers’ directive on school fees payment.

(NAN)